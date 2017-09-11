Two Children Struck & Killed Evacuating Hurricane Irma

Two children who were being evacuated from Hurricane Irma died in separate car crashes in Georgia.

According to WSB-TV 3-month-old Riley Hunt of Florida was killed by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old on Saturday night. She was later pronounced dead.

The Delkab County police report that an 11-year-old boy was killed in a car crash evacuating from Florida to Georgia as well on Monday morning.

The Cherokee County Police say that the mother of Riley Hunt 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hunt and 61-year-old Kathy Deming were also hit and are in critical condition.

Charges have not been filed as the incident is still under investigation.

(Source: WSB-TV )

(AP Photo/mbr/Sarasota Herald-Tribune/Mike Lang)

