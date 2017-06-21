Kobe Bryant may have retired from basketball, but he’s doing a full-time job being a dad. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, posted a playful video of Kobe holding his daughter, Bianka Bella Bryant, in a baby carrier and dancing with her in a mirror.

Get prepared for cuteness overload:

The video is so cute, with Kobe saying, “Look at you, look at you, look at you, dance.” He’s smiling the entire time. Bianka is pleased too, kicking off one of her shoes during playtime. Then Kobe proceeded to say, “I shook my shoe off! I shook my shoe off, I shook my shoe off, and you can’t get it and you can’t get it.”

Father daughter time is so precious. Doesn’t this video give you ALL of the feels?! Talk about Dad goals.

This Video Of Kobe Bryant And His Baby Girl Bianka Dancing And Playing Is Adorable was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

