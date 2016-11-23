Mariah Carey Is Doing Fine After Breakup With James Packer, Talks Nick Cannon Baby News

We’re not surprised Mariah Carey isn’t losing sleep over her breakup with James Packer, she’s Mariah Carey.

The ‘Mariah’s World’ superstar opened up to Extra’s Mario Lopez about life after Packer and made it very clear, she isn’t “distraught” honey.

“You look like life is good, you’re handling everything well. You don’t look distraught at all.” Mario told Mariah. “Do I look distraught?,” she responded.

Clearly she was just waiting for the moment to tell the world how unbothered she is.

Mario clarified, “No, I said you don’t look distraught.” Emphasizing her point, she replied, “Okay, good. I’m definitely not distraught.”

Mimi also touched on her ex-husband Nick Cannon having a baby with his ex.

“I’ll always be supportive of him… and this is all news to me, ’cause I didn’t know about this till maybe last week. I asked him a question and then he kinda said yes, but didn’t, and I’m like, it’s kinda confirmed… If he’s happy that’s great.”

This all goes up there with the time she said she didn’t know J. Lo.

‘Mariah’s World’ airs December 4 on E!

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs 34 photos Launch gallery SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs 1. Singer KeKe Wyatt's mother is white and her father is African-American. Source:Instagram 1 of 34 2. Alicia Keys has an Italian mom and an African- American dad. (PR) 2 of 34 3. Actor Boris Kodjue's father is Ghanaian and his mother German. (PR) 3 of 34 4. Athlete Lolo Jones birth mother is white and her dad is black. (PR) 4 of 34 5. "Criminal Minds" actor has a white mom and a black dad. (PR) 5 of 34 6. Rashida Jones, daughter of Quincy Jones, who is Black and mom, Peggy Lipton is White. (PR) 6 of 34 7. Singer Lenny Kravitz has a Black mom and a Caucasian-Jewish father. (PR) 7 of 34 8. Amber Rose has an Italian father and a Creole Mother. (PR) 8 of 34 9. Drake's mother is Jewish-Canadian and his father is Black. (PR) 9 of 34 10. Jordin Sparks is bi-racial too. (PR) 10 of 34 11. J.Cole's mother is caucasian and his dad is African- American. (PR) 11 of 34 12. Singer Mya's father is Italian and her mother is Black. (PR) 12 of 34 13. NBA player Kris Humphries has a white mom and black dad. (PR) 13 of 34 14. Actress Halle berry's mother is Causcasian and her father is Black. (PR) 14 of 34 15. President Barack Obama has a Kenyan father and a Caucasian mother. (AP) 15 of 34 16. Tracee Ellis Ross' mom is the the legendary Diana Ross and her dad is white. (PR) 16 of 34 17. Derek Jeter has a black dad and white mother. (PR) 17 of 34 18. Actor Wentworth Miller is half White and Black. (AP) 18 of 34 19. Maya Rudolph has a black mother, Minnie Rippleton and a white father. (PR) 19 of 34 20. Actress Lauren London has a Black mom and a Caucasian- Jewish father. (PR) 20 of 34 21. Actor Vin Diesal is black and Italian but he has never met his biological father. (PR) 21 of 34 22. Singer Leona Lewis has white mom and black dad. (PR) 22 of 34 23. Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown's mother is white and her dad is black. (PR) 23 of 34 24. Actor Jesse Williams has a Swedish mom and an African-American dad. (PR) 24 of 34 25. Twins actresses Tia Mowry-Hardict and Tamara Mowry-Housley are Black and Italian. (PR) 25 of 34 26. Faith Evans has a black mother and an italian father, but the singer chooses not to claim her white ancestry. (PR) 26 of 34 27. Singer Craig David has a grenadian dad and white-british mom. (PR) 27 of 34 28. Actress Tamara Taylor has a black father and a Scottish mother. (PR) 28 of 34 29. The tall red-head Blake Griffin has a white mom and black dad. (PR) 29 of 34 30. Michael Ealy (PR Photos) 30 of 34 31. Colin Kaepernick father is African American and his mother White. 31 of 34 32. Ballerina Misty Copeland's father is German American anad African American and her mother ins African American and Italian American. (PR Photos) 32 of 34 33. Paula Patton's mother is white and her father is Black. (PR Photos) 33 of 34 34. Jussie Smollett's father is Jewish and his mother is African American. (AP) 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading Mariah Carey Is Doing Fine After Breakup With James Packer, Talks Nick Cannon Baby News SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs Check out our gallery of our favorite multi-racial celebrities.

Mariah Carey Is Doing Fine After Breakup With James Packer, Talks Nick Cannon Baby News was originally published on hellobeautiful.com