Mariah Carey Is Doing Fine After Breakup With James Packer, Talks Nick Cannon Baby News

Mariah Carey opens up about her breakup with James Packer and ex-husband Nick Cannon having a baby with his ex.

2016 Essence Festival - Day 3

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

We’re not surprised Mariah Carey isn’t losing sleep over her breakup with James Packer, she’s Mariah Carey.

The ‘Mariah’s World’ superstar opened up to Extra’s Mario Lopez about life after Packer and made it very clear, she isn’t “distraught” honey.

“You look like life is good, you’re handling everything well. You don’t look distraught at all.” Mario told Mariah. “Do I look distraught?,” she responded.

Clearly she was just waiting for the moment to tell the world how unbothered she is. 

Mario clarified, “No, I said you don’t look distraught.” Emphasizing her point, she replied, “Okay, good. I’m definitely not distraught.”

Mimi also touched on her ex-husband Nick Cannon having a baby with his ex.

“I’ll always be supportive of him… and this is all news to me, ’cause I didn’t know about this till maybe last week. I asked him a question and then he kinda said yes, but didn’t, and I’m like, it’s kinda confirmed… If he’s happy that’s great.”

This all goes up there with the time she said she didn’t know J. Lo.

‘Mariah’s World’ airs December 4 on E!

Continue reading Mariah Carey Is Doing Fine After Breakup With James Packer, Talks Nick Cannon Baby News

