Kelly Rowland Goes ‘Dumb’ With Trevor Jackson

Kelly Rowland has teamed with Trevor Jackson for the video of her single “Dumb,” a track she released a year ago. The video dropped on Thursday, and the three and a half-minute visual was directed by Kelly’s “Chasing Destiny” co-star, Frank Gatson.

Rowland released her last album, “Talk A Good Game,” about three years ago, and she told Hip Hollywood that she’s back in the studio and ready to drop a new project this fall.

“I’m so excited because the pieces of my puzzle are coming together, and the writers are coming together, and the producers are coming together and they’re all so talented!”

The “Dumb” music video was uploaded Oct. 13 on Frank Gatson Jr.’s YouTube page, not Kelly’s. Check it out below, and stay tuned for Kelly’s fifth studio album later this year.

(Photo Source: Youtube)