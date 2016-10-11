Blended Family Done Right: Kevin Hart Accepts Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame With Torrei & Eniko

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart, surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, indeed received the 2,591st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Oct. 10), four days before the release of his stand-up comedy film, “Kevin Hart: What Now?”

“Please don’t pee on my star for at least a month,” Hart told the crowd during his emotional acceptance speech. His wife Eniko Parrish, his children Hendrix and Heaven Hart, and their mother Torrei Hart were all on hand for the occasion.

Hart choked up when he thanked his longtime manager, Dave Becky. He explained that their professional relationship was sealed with a handshake, not a contract.

“I love you dude, I love everything that you’ve done for your boy,” Hart said, looking at Becky through tears. “I’m standing up here as a successful family man because of you. You helped me get here, Dave, and I love you.”

Hart’s star is located at 7013 Hollywood Blvd., next to DSW Shoes – which may or may not be a coincidence, as the actor began his career as a shoe-salesman in Philly. He has since gone on to become one of Hollywood’s most bankable talents.

Speaking at the ceremony was his “Ride Along” and “Ride Along 2” co-star Ice Cube; Will Packer, who produced six of Hart’s films, and Tim Story, who directed Hart in the two “Ride Along” films, as well as “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too” and “Kevin Hart: What Now?”

“I definitely had to be here today to see why the hell Kevin getting his star before me,” Cube joked. “And also as a friend. We are friends, right Kevin? At least that’s what he told me. And since I don’t see The Rock around here no damn where, I guess it’s true.”

Halle Berry, who appears in “Kevin Hart: What Now?,” was also in attendance.

“Thank you for being as dope as you are,” he told the Oscar winner. “I just love and admire you and adore you. Thank you for being a part of my journey.”

Hart also stars in, co-created and produces the BET reality television parody “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which begins its fifth season on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Celebrities Who've Mastered The Art Of Being Step-Parents 17 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who've Mastered The Art Of Being Step-Parents 1. Eniko Hart Source:PR Photos 1 of 17 2. Draya and Orlando Scandrick Source:Instagram 2 of 17 3. Tina Knowles Source:Instagram 3 of 17 4. Adrienne Bosh Source:Instagram 4 of 17 5. Diddy Source:Quincy Instagram 5 of 17 6. Monica Brown Source:Monica Instagram 6 of 17 7. Stephen Belafonte Source:Instagram 7 of 17 8. Alicia Keys Source:Instagram 8 of 17 9. Tiny Harris Source:Tiny Instagram via VH1 9 of 17 10. Eudoxie Bridges Source:Eudoxie Instagram 10 of 17 11. Toya Wright Source:Toya Wright Instagram 11 of 17 12. Nene Leakes Source:Nene Instagram 12 of 17 13. Kandi Burruss Source:Kandi Instagram 13 of 17 14. Jada Pinkett Smith Source:AP 14 of 17 15. Gabrielle Union Source:Instagram 15 of 17 16. Laila Ali Source:PR Photos 16 of 17 17. Eve Source:Instagram 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Blended Family Done Right: Kevin Hart Accepts Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame With Torrei & Eniko Celebrities Who've Mastered The Art Of Being Step-Parents

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: PR Photos)