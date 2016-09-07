Exclusive: Sybil Talks To Gabby Douglas’ Mom About Single Parenting and Sibling Sacrifices

Like many single moms, Natalie Hawkins struggled when a divorce left her parenting four children on her own. But her efforts certainly paid off as one of her daughters, Gabby Douglas, is a decorated two-time Olympian who made history as the first Black gymnast to win gold in the Individual All-Around competition.

This year, though, the haters came out when Douglas was attacked for everything from her hair (again) to not putting her hand over her heart for the National Anthem.

At the Tom Joyner Family Reunion, TJMS host Sybil Wilkes talked to Hawkins about her family and her daughter’s success. Here are excerpts from their interview.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.