Deborah Joy Winans Stars In OWN’s ‘Greenleaf’

DeborahJoyWinansCourtesy

 

Deborah Joy Winans stars in OWN’s most talked about series, Greenleaf.  She plays Charity Greenleaf-Satterlee and also performs the lead single from the show’s soundtrack, The Master’s Calling.

 

Her role on Greenleaf:

“My character is pregnant with twins. My husband is confused.  He doesn’t know what he likes, so he’s got to figure that out. A lot of people fall into that category and it’s something we wanted to tell with honesty and truth.”

On the difficulty of portraying her Aunt Cece Winans in the hit stage play:

“It was incredible. It was so much fun. I can’t be her, no one can. Being able to be a part of that was the biggest blessing.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Debroah Joy Winans , entertainment , Greenleaf , OWN

