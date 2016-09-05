Deborah Joy Winans Stars In OWN’s ‘Greenleaf’

Deborah Joy Winans stars in OWN’s most talked about series, Greenleaf. She plays Charity Greenleaf-Satterlee and also performs the lead single from the show’s soundtrack, The Master’s Calling.

Her role on Greenleaf:

“My character is pregnant with twins. My husband is confused. He doesn’t know what he likes, so he’s got to figure that out. A lot of people fall into that category and it’s something we wanted to tell with honesty and truth.”

On the difficulty of portraying her Aunt Cece Winans in the hit stage play:

“It was incredible. It was so much fun. I can’t be her, no one can. Being able to be a part of that was the biggest blessing.”

(Photo Source: Courtesy)