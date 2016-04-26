Entertainment/News
Tom Brady’s Four-Game “Deflategate” Suspension Is Back On

Brady will not play the first four games of the 2016-2017 season.

Tom Brady will have to serve that four-game suspension for his involvement in Deflategate, after all.

On Monday morning, the federal appeals court overturned a previous motion that let Brady off with no penalty. The courts have sided with the league, which was battling with the players’ union. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell insisted the suspension was deserved.

Now, that pesky AFC Championship game will haunt the Pats again. Fans will always question the Indianapolis Colts‘ 45-7 loss that eventually led to the Patriots winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

We are pleased the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled today that the Commissioner properly exercised his authority under the collective bargaining agreement to act in cases involving the integrity of the game,” the NFL said in a statement.

The only other quarterback on the Patriots’ roster is Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw four passes in five games last season. Only one of those passes was completed.

Welp. Sorry, Pats fans.

Tom Brady's Four-Game "Deflategate" Suspension Is Back On was originally published on globalgrind.com

