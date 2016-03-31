Shade? Tyra Banks Not Invited to Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Shower

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a special Easter Weekend baby shower, but according to Radar Online, her former “FABLife” co-host Tyra Banks was deliberately left off of the guest list.

According to Radar, Teigen “banned” Tyra from the Kim Kardashian–hosted March 26 event, where guests dined on items from McDonald’s All Day Breakfast Menu.

“Tyra was not invited to Chrissy’s baby shower,” a source told Radar. “All the rumors of behind-the-scenes drama are true. Those two absolutely hate each other!”

The news follows rumors that the two fell out last fall on the set of “FABLife.” In November, three months into production, Banks announced the “very difficult decision” that she was leaving the program, which she created and executive produced.

One reason, said a source told Radar at the time, was Banks’ difficult work relationship with 29-year-old Teigen.

“Tyra never even looked at Chrissy when they weren’t filming,” the show source told Radar. “The vibe on set wasn’t friendly at all. It was tense.”

