Beats
[WATCH] Teyana Taylor Shows Off Post-Baby Body In New Video

Teyana Taylor is showing off her post-baby body in a new video and we are absolutely not mad at the snap back.

It’s hard to believe that the 25-year-old gave birth to Baby Junie in December and she’s already back to her pre-baby weight.

TeyanaTaylorIG

And to go along with her new body, Teyana is sexing it up in a new video for her song ‘Touch Me (Interlude)’, which features the new mom giving her man a show in a sexy fatigues.

Watch below.

Are you feeling the sexy visual?

(Photo Source: Youtube Screenshot, Teyana Taylor’s Instagram)

