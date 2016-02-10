[WATCH] Teyana Taylor Shows Off Post-Baby Body In New Video

Teyana Taylor is showing off her post-baby body in a new video and we are absolutely not mad at the snap back.
It’s hard to believe that the 25-year-old gave birth to Baby Junie in December and she’s already back to her pre-baby weight.
And to go along with her new body, Teyana is sexing it up in a new video for her song ‘Touch Me (Interlude)’, which features the new mom giving her man a show in a sexy fatigues.
Watch below.
Are you feeling the sexy visual?
(Photo Source: Youtube Screenshot, Teyana Taylor’s Instagram)