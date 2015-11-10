Omar Epps Joins Gabrielle Union in ‘A Meyers Christmas’

Omar Epps, who just wrapped “Shooter” for USA Network, has signed on to join Will Packer’s “A Meyers Christmas” for Universal Pictures, reports Deadline.

The comedy, due in theaters Nov. 11, 2016, is about an estranged family forced to come together for their first Christmas since the death of the family matriarch. Danny Glover, Mo’Nique, Kimberly Elise and Jessie T. Usher are also in the cast.

The screenplay was written by David E. Talbert who will also direct.

Besides starring opposite Ryan Phillipe in “Shooter,” Epps has numerous film and television projects in various stages of development through his production company, Brooklyn Works Films. Those include “The Delta,” set up at eOne with Catherine Hardwicke directing; “Caesar,” a hip hop drama with Russell Simmons; and “Hustle,” a drama about money laundering with Anonymous Content.

Epps was also an executive producer on the documentary “Daddy Don’t Go,” which premieres next week, on Nov 14 at DOC NYC.

(Photo Source: PR Photos)