Kandi Burruss Reveals Status Of Relationship With Phaedra, Says ‘RHOA’ Gives Her ‘Anxiety’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss talks to the Tom Joyner morning Show about the shocking season eight premiere of the drama-filled show, her pregnancy, the ongoing feud between her and Phaedra Parks and where their friendship stands today.

“Honestly, I’ve been trying to keep myself out of that. He (Todd) has his feelings about it and he’s been trying not to bring it up. You know what it’s like when someone owes you money and you see them buying stuff? That has nothing to do with me. It wasn’t like I had a grudge against her. Last year, her thing was

On the off-camera issues with her and Phaedra:

“A guy that came to us about doing some business, we were supposed to have a second meeting but we didn’t because it was said that Phaedra told him not to work with us. And you know how I am about my business.”

