Mikki Taylor & Linda Spradley Dunn Are Helping Black Women Business Owners At ‘In The Black Tour’

PLAY AUDIO

Jacque Reid talks to Mikki Taylor and Linda Spradley Dunn about how black women can grow their business into strong successes, why. Taylor and Dunn are currently headlining the multi-city In The Black Tour, where they help black women thrive professionally with events and opportunities for advancement.

What issues do black women face when trying to grow their business:

“The number one issue is access to capital. We get less than .5%…knowing how to get capital for your idea is our problem,” Dunn said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Black America Web: