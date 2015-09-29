CLOSE
App Feed
Home

Mikki Taylor & Linda Spradley Dunn Are Helping Black Women Business Owners At ‘In The Black Tour’

Leave a comment
PLAY AUDIO

Jacque Reid talks to Mikki Taylor and Linda Spradley Dunn about how black women can grow their business into strong successes, why. Taylor and Dunn are currently headlining the multi-city In The Black Tour, where they help black women thrive professionally with events and opportunities for advancement.

What issues do black women face when trying to grow their business:

“The number one issue is access to capital. We get less than .5%…knowing how to get capital for your idea is our problem,” Dunn said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

career , In The Black tour , Jacque Reid , Linda Spradley Dunn , Mikki Taylor

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Mikki Taylor & Linda Spradley Dunn Are Helping Black Women Business Owners At ‘In The Black Tour’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “Mikki Taylor & Linda Spradley Dunn Are Helping Black Women Business Owners At ‘In The Black Tour’

  1. chedocrech on said:

    {}{:See Here Now,,,,my friend’s aunt makes $81 /hr on the laptop . She has been fired from work for 7 months but last month her pay check was $20818 just working on the laptop for a few hours. look at this web-site+_+_+_+_+_ ►►►► Full Detail Here

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close