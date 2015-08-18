CLOSE
‘The Nightly Show’ Hires Cam’Ron As HR Manager, Hilarity Ensues

Cam’Ron is many things. A visionary. A fashion designer. A gentle shoulder to cry on when he’s not Harlem Shaking at your wake. He’s not an HR Manager, though.

However, The Nightly Show decided to give Killa Cam a shot at the white collar gig for one segment. How did the Harlem great do? Take a look at this exchange:

Cam’Ron: I’m nothing if not an ear to bend.

Employee (The Nightly Show writer Sasha Stewart): OK, great ’cause I think Colleen is stealing from the office. She stole, like, eight rings of paper the other day and she also…

Cam’Ron: STOP SNITCHING MOTHERF**KER

Hilarious, but not ideal for HR matters. Take a look at the segment above.

 

