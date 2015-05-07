Cooking a healthy hearty meal for your family is just half the battle when it comes to getting your weight and overall health together. A great affordable way to help with this goal is to start growing your very own herb garden, right on your kitchen counter. It doesn’t take much or cost much, so no excuses.

What You Need:

5 used food cans in a variety of sizes



2 basil plants



1 rosemary plant



1 thyme plant



1 oregano plant



1 parsley plant



Small scissors



Large terra-cotta saucer



River rock or pebbles



Potting soil



Drill with small drill bit



Rubbing alcohol



Twine or string



Water bottle

Grow Your Own Herbs At Home was originally published on blackdoctor.org

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web: