Cooking a healthy hearty meal for your family is just half the battle when it comes to getting your weight and overall health together. A great affordable way to help with this goal is to start growing your very own herb garden, right on your kitchen counter. It doesn’t take much or cost much, so no excuses.
What You Need:
- 5 used food cans in a variety of sizes
- 2 basil plants
- 1 rosemary plant
- 1 thyme plant
- 1 oregano plant
- 1 parsley plant
- Small scissors
- Large terra-cotta saucer
- River rock or pebbles
- Potting soil
- Drill with small drill bit
- Rubbing alcohol
- Twine or string
- Water bottle
Grow Your Own Herbs At Home was originally published on blackdoctor.org
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery