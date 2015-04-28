PLAY AUDIO
Rev. Jesse Jackson talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the injustices in Baltimore and reveals why the residents are angry in light of not only the death of Freddie Gray but also due to unemployment and a host of other issues.
Click the link above to hear the entire interview.
Also On Black America Web:
One thought on “Rev. Jesse Jackson Sheds Light On Injustice In Baltimore, Reveals Unemployment Numbers”
really Jesse? I recall where you were looking into the lack of minorities not being hired at these tech firms and when Apple gave $40million you shut up. Guess hush / shut up money works quite well.