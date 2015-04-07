CLOSE
‘House Of Cards’ Season Four Gets The Green Light From Netflix

Just over five weeks after releasing season three, Netflix has confirmed that it will bring back its popular series House Of Cards for a fourth season, according to reports from Variety.

The show features Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood as well as Robin Wright as his wife, Claire.

According to the publication, production for season four is set to start this summer.

Kevin Spacey won a 2015 Golden Globe award for best TV drama actor for House Of Cards, while Robin Wright won a 2014 Globe for best actress in a TV drama for her work on the series.

House Of Cards is also Netflix’s highest-profile original series.

Are you excited for the return of President Underwood?

 

