Kenya Moore Nervous About Looking For Love On ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’

Kenya Moore is tired of being alone, but seeing getting a little professional help while looking for love is a new approach for her.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has recruited Patti Stanger to help her find Mr. Right because searching on her own hasn’t really worked out. Being a reality star on Bravo, she knows that her reputation often precedes her.

“I’m feeling very nervous about finding a mate. I’m not the diva that men think that I am,” she said in her confessional. “I want a man, but I think that men are often intimidated by the package that they see—of that they perceive from me on TV—and think, ‘Oh, she’s too much to handle.’”

Both Kenya and her “RHOA” co-star Cynthia Bailey, who tagged along for this little adventure in dating, insist that she is not nearly as high maintenance as she may appear.

“I had to fight for everything that I have and I have often felt that I am in the fight alone,” said Kenya, adding that she is ready to find The One because the dating game is getting really old. “I want this to be over, I want the search to end.”

There have been some hints that Patti picked a winner for Kenya, so the search may be coming to an end when the next episode of “The Millionaire Matchmaker” airs Sunday at 9 p.m.

 

Kenya Moore Nervous About Looking For Love On ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

