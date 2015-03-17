CLOSE
Claudia Jordan Denies Dating Porsha’s Ex Kordell Stewart (Watch)

During her visit to Bravo’s “What What Happens Live,” Claudia Jordan said she never dated Kordell Stewart, the ex-husband of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” nemesis Porsha Williams.

Asked by a viewer if she ever hooked up with the former NFL quarterback, Jordan replied, “Absolutely not, I’ve never had any romantic situations with Kordell.”

Jordan said she “caught a lot of flak” for the presumed love connection, even though she had never had any type of romance with Porsha’s ex in 17 years of knowing him.

She declared that she and Kordell have “been nothing but cool and nothing but platonic,” with neither ever trying to get it in.

Jordan added she wasn’t trying to pull anything “shady” toward Porsha, and she is by no means jealous of her.

“There’s nothing that she has that I want, I can support another woman that’s doing her thing … I’m not too bad myself.”

(Photo/Video Source: Bravo.com)

