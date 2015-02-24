Why We’re Craving The Beats Studio Wireless And Bose SoundLink Headphones

[ione_image_credit width=”300″ caption=”1″ align=”alignnone” text=”iOne”][/ione_image_credit]

It’s 2015 and headphone wires, like cell phone’s with external antennas and and portable CD players should be a thing of the past. Two of the worlds most popular headphone manufacturers have definitely gotten the memo. ‘Beats’ the brand introduced to the world originally as “Beats By Dre” (now owned by Apple) recently released their top-of-the-line ‘Studio Wireless’ headphones and they’re pretty amazing.

Not to be outdone, Bose, a brand known to audiophiles everywhere, also has a superior quality wireless set in the Bose SoundLink Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones.

The Urban Daily took both pairs for a spin to compare the two and here’s what we found:

Sound:

Loudness – While both pairs of headphones provide some serious bang for your buck, the Beats Studio Wireless tops out noticeably louder than the Bose SoundLink.

Noise Cancelation – Though both pairs fit snuggly around the ear, providing clarity and a focused sound that renders most outside distractions obsolete, only the Beats have specific technology geared toward minimizing outside noises.

Sound Quality – While the Beats win as far as loudness and noise cancelation are concerned, in terms of sound quality, the Bose SoundLinks take the cake. This doesn’t mean the Beats don’t sound amazing, but the crisp and detailed notes the Bose Soundlinks hit are superior enough for the average listener to notice the difference.

Look:

As it relates to aesthetic, it’s not even close. The Beats are designed for people who want the world to notice how cool their headset is. They look amazing. The Bose on the other hand, the might easily be mistaken for the kind of headphones one wears during a marathon session of Call of Duty.

Comfort:

Both pairs of headphones are an awesome reminder how much more comfortable around-ear headphones are than on-ear or in-ear headphones. The Beats feel slightly heavier and are a bit bulky on your head, which can be cumbersome. The Beats are also very warm around your ears which is great for the winter, but not-so-great for the summer. The Bose on the other hand, are so light that it’s often easy to forget you’re wearing them.

Price:

Beats Studio Wireless: $379.00

Bose Sound Link Around-Ear: $249.00

Overall, both headphones will more than meet the needs of the average listener. If you’re the kind of person who listens to headphones most often in optimal environments, without a great deal of outside noise, you might want to consider saving a few bucks and getting the Bose Sound Link Around-Ear set. They’re super comfortable and provide an amazingly detailed sound experience.

If you’re the kind of person who cares about how the headphones actually look, and if you’re the kind of person who’s going to be wearing them as you commute to work and move through environments with varying volumes, go with the Beats. The sound quality and detail is almost as good as the Bose, but they look way better and provide much better noise cancelation.

Either way, you can’t go wrong.

Why We're Craving The Beats Studio Wireless And Bose SoundLink Headphones was originally published on theurbandaily.com

