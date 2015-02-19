CLOSE
Beats
Home > Beats

Check Out Willow Smith’s New Track, ‘Rta’

Leave a comment

 

Willow Smith continues to push the envelope with her musical output, trading the catchy, youthful vibe of “Whip My Hair” for edgier, more pensive lyrics and a spaced-out ethereal sound.  While she has certainly been criticized for her less than conventional approach to everything from her appearance to the eyebrow-raising photo that surfaced of Willow and her 20 year old friend, Moises Arias, her music is evidence of an ongoing creative evolution that shows no signs of ceasing anytime soon.  On her latest release, “Rta” (produced by D’Artiste), Willow engages her futuristic narrative over a persistent beat and slightly distorted instrumentation.  Have a listen on her SoundCloud page.

Check Out Willow Smith’s New Track, ‘Rta’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

"Rta" , D'Artiste , Jada Pinkett Smith , Jaden Smith , Will Smith , Willow Smith

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close