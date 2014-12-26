CLOSE
The Black Beat
Rick Ross Talks 85-lb Weight Loss, Healthy Boss Lifestyle

GMA reporter Sarah Haynes may not want Rick Ross to give up “steaks and rosé,” but the rapper is set on keeping his boss lifestyle lean and green. Ross sat down with Good Morning America exclusively to discuss his 85-lb. weight loss and fitness regimen. Even though he still flaunts the finest on his Hood Billionaire album, he makes it clear that his weight loss hasn’t affected his music, although he has cut out 2 a.m. food runs during late nights in the studio. Ross achieved his goals by eliminating soda from his diet, cutting back on drinking and beefing up on protein for his workouts. That Rossfit gym routine will surely keep him around to enjoy the finer things much longer.

Although Haynes was a little hesitant about Ross’ new routine— she literally yells, “I don’t want you to be eating kale!”— in the interview, Rozay was able to keep his morning show fan happy by promising to rap about her. Charmer.

Check out the GMA interview below.

Rick Ross Talks 85-lb Weight Loss, Healthy Boss Lifestyle was originally published on theurbandaily.com

GMA , Rick Ross

