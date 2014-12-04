TMZ wasted no time in getting a quote from Mama Joyce regarding the death of her daughter’s mother-in-law Miss Sharon.
As previously reported, Todd Tucker’s mom died Tuesday in New York City after suffering a stroke on Monday.
Miss Sharon famously sparred with Kandi Burruss’ mother Mama Joyce on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. Joyce had belittled the Tuckers on the show, claiming Todd was a gold digger and Sharon was a prostitute.
But now Joyce tells TMZ she is sorry for attacking Sharon by repeating gossip (which turned out to be false), and wishes they’d patched things up before Miss Sharon died on Tuesday.
Mama Joyce also tells TMZ she will not attend Sharon’s funeral out of respect for Miss Sharon’s friends and family. She knows a lot of people would be upset if she showed up, so instead she will send flowers.
38 thoughts on “Mama Joyce: ‘I’m Not Going To Todd’s Mother’s Funeral’”
Ms Joyce actions are that of a jealous woman in love with a man she knows she cant have. She wishes she were Kandi!
Keep your flowers old ugly witch!
Joyce is just a bitter, old, miserable, lonely, unattractive person. Instead of trying to be in everyone else’s life, she should try to get one of her own.
At least Mama Joyce isn’t being 2-faced {SHE DIDN’T LIKE HER WHILE SHE WAS LIVING NO NEED TO BE LIKING HER IN DEATH} my heart goes out to TODD & his daughter & the other family members of Mrs Sharon
I totally agree with commenters #8 & #9! Mama Joyce’s decision to stay away & send flowers instead may be the most socially correct & sincere (?) thing I know her to do since RHOA began. Urrrrah, whose paying for the flowers?!
How so very tragic that the bitterness she spews toward Todd goes over into this tragic event. I once liked Ms. Joyce but her insecurities, bitterness and anger toward Todd in such a great time of loss is inexcusable, rude, obnoxious and just down right disgusting. She doesn’t want to go because she wronged Ms. Sharon in her lifetime and she can never say she was sorry. She had the audacity to become upset when Ms. Sharon called her a bitch but it was okay to call Ms. Sharon a prostitute. This lady needs some deep psychological counseling. I feel sorry for Kandi. I hope Todd returns the favor
She’s just afraid somebody may whip that ugly butt at the visitation 😉
There are some really sick people posting on here. Where does all the hatred come from for someone you don’t even know. You people need to stop living vicariously through people on TV.
Mama joyce needs to be respectful of todds family, and stop the nastiness, god is watching and she should feel ashame of herself, what kind of grandmother acts this way?
Ma Joyce is the devil daughter
Tell me why it was important to do an article on her not attending a funeral? BAW, I’ve said before that your attempt at sensationalizing continues to be lacking in substance – leave that kind of nonsense to the TMZ’s and National Enquirer’s of the world.
First of all I am cringing over people on here calling this elderly woman all kinds of B’s. I never dud care for Mamma Joyce but please she is still someone’s mother.
First off I agree with #19 BAW you guys are getting “Petty & Sloppy” with your articles. TMZ you are not but try to get a “F–kng” grip!!! We are laughed at in all other ways with all that’s going on against us and behold you post this type of article. Jesus Christ get a grip. Followers yes, ignorance No.
I am glad she has decided to step back. Moma Joyce needs to grow up and act her age. If anyone is a gold digger, it’s her. Kandi has afforded her a life of luxury. She feels entitled and threatened if she thinks someone will take away from her gold mine. Some of her comments are so inappropriate and Kandi just sits back and allow it to happen. She says, “that’s my momma”. No one’s mother should act like a four year old throwing a temper tantrum. MOMA JOYCE, GROW THE HELL UP!!!!! Maybe get a job while you’re at it.
She DOESN’T need to be there …. her behavior has been inexcusable to not only Mama Sharon, but Todd as well. I’m sorry but I can see her sitting there making her usual sideways comments and asking Kandi who paid for the funeral. Perhaps if Kandi cut the purse strings her mother would be more appreciative for the lifestyle that her daughter bestows upon her.
Due to the relationship, I think it is best if she not attend. TMZ is misleading.
I think she is working OT being ignorant and controversial with the hopes of getting her own show. She needs to have a seat with her selfish behind–ughhhhhhhhhhhh
Old hag her face continues to droop. She need to do like the Braxton’s mother and get a lot of botox injections and and a face implant makeover and get rid of that ugly ass wig. Truth is, she needs a complete makeover from head to toe.
Hahaha that wig looks horrible
Chances are Todd and Kandi’s marriage will eventually end in a divorce.
She’s in the show more than Cynthia’s mother was. She’s a evil b_ _ ch! Anyway rightfully so that she won’t go because she hated the woman so why go to her funeral, and who knows, Todd’s mother probably already said if she were to die first she don’t want that b_ _ch at her funeral. Todd and his mother are from Buffalo, if Joyce showed up to the funeral she’d get a beat down.
I thought this show was “Housewives of Atlanta” not “Mother and Mother In Laws of Housewives (which most aren’t even housewives) of Atlanta”!!!
That’s right Joyce, stay in your pit! I am sure Ms. Sharon would not want this devilish bit** at her funeral anyway.
Joyce should be ashamed of herself. I don’t know how she even feels okay to show up on tv. She should disappear. And if I were Kandi, I would not allow her to be on the show.
I’ve wondered why Kandi would continue to allow her momma to be filmed for RHOA (explotation). If Kandi needs to leave the show herself to assure her momma is not filmed so be it. I bet if her mommas actions start to effect her money, her greedy a$$ will get her momma off!
*(exploitation)
Joyce gotta take her regrets up with God…too late to apologize to Sharon. So vile, for no reason.
Yep Mama Joyce…have a seat honey before you get yo behind stumped in NYC. That’s the best comment you’ve had all year.
Kandi needs to get help for her mom; I truly believe that Ms. Joyce had Kandi’s former fiance murdered.
This old rag need a rocking chair and a man too! If it wasn’t for Kandi she’ll be wearing those $9.99 wigs!
Mama Joyce is a prime example of someone who has serious issues, yet refuses to address them. She’s down right RUDE!!!!!!!!!!!! She’s only happen if Kandi is alone. At the rate Mama Joyce is going, she’ll probably get her wish soon. I don’t see Todd staying around for much longer. It’s a shame because he really does love Kandi.
Ms. Sharon folks will beat the breaks off Mama Joyce she is shows her face anywhere in the 5 boroughs of NYC!!!!
Mama Joyce is doing the right thing by not attending out of respect. I doubt Todd or Kandi are giving it alot of thought about her attending.
Todd and his mother were and are, grifters…
BAW should be ashamed for this article title which was very misleading. You are becoming TMZ……messy!!!!!!! I totally agree with mama Joyce not attending the funeral out of respect. She had sense enough to realize that she didn’t have a great relationship with Todd’s mother and her son in law. For the ones commenting and call her names remember you have a mother.
Mama Joyce is an ignorant b—h. I doubt if Ms. Sharon will miss her at her funeral!!!!
MS SHARON didn’t like or respect this ignorant old bag as a mother or woman. and would probably prefer she NOT to bring her ass to her funeral!!!