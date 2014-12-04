Mama Joyce: ‘I’m Not Going To Todd’s Mother’s Funeral’

TMZ wasted no time in getting a quote from Mama Joyce regarding the death of her daughter’s mother-in-law Miss Sharon.

As previously reported, Todd Tucker’s mom died Tuesday in New York City after suffering a stroke on Monday.

Miss Sharon famously sparred with Kandi Burruss’ mother Mama Joyce on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. Joyce had belittled the Tuckers on the show, claiming Todd was a gold digger and Sharon was a prostitute.

But now Joyce tells TMZ she is sorry for attacking Sharon by repeating gossip (which turned out to be false), and wishes they’d patched things up before Miss Sharon died on Tuesday.

Mama Joyce also tells TMZ she will not attend Sharon’s funeral out of respect for Miss Sharon’s friends and family. She knows a lot of people would be upset if she showed up, so instead she will send flowers.

