The Gossip Factor
Bow Wow’s Fiancée Erica Mena Gets His Name Tattooed on Her Body

Bow Wow‘s fiancée, Erica Mena, got tatted up for him. She’s sporting his name on her body now. And this is what he said about it on Facebook below.

“Love this woman so much! She You know its real when the ink dry. Tatted my name so i know its real! Saturday’s w/ the misses!”

Nevertheless, getting the names of men she’s in love with is becoming a thing for Mena. She got Rich Dollaz’s name tattooed on her hand.

She revealed the (Rich Dollaz) tattoo on “Love & Hip Hop: New York” and then, she got it removed by the “Black Ink Crew” — covering it up with a Scorpion.

She told the Black Ink Crew, “I did a sucka move. I got it to prove my loyalty and it worked against me.” But here’s hoping it’s not the same thing with Bow Wow.

(Photo Source: Instagram)

5 thoughts on "Bow Wow's Fiancée Erica Mena Gets His Name Tattooed on Her Body

  komjj14 on said:

    She keeps getting tattoos so that she will have an excuse to pop up on a VH-1 franchise ….. next it will get removed. I'd be more impressed if she would make up her mind whether she wants to be with men or women.

    Reply

