Bow Wow‘s fiancée, Erica Mena, got tatted up for him. She’s sporting his name on her body now. And this is what he said about it on Facebook below.
“Love this woman so much! She You know its real when the ink dry. Tatted my name so i know its real! Saturday’s w/ the misses!”
Nevertheless, getting the names of men she’s in love with is becoming a thing for Mena. She got Rich Dollaz’s name tattooed on her hand.
She revealed the (Rich Dollaz) tattoo on “Love & Hip Hop: New York” and then, she got it removed by the “Black Ink Crew” — covering it up with a Scorpion.
She told the Black Ink Crew, “I did a sucka move. I got it to prove my loyalty and it worked against me.” But here’s hoping it’s not the same thing with Bow Wow.
Celebrity Ink: Tattooed Lovers
Celebrity Ink: Tattooed Lovers
1. Apryl Jones and OmarionSource:Apryl/Omarion Instagram 1 of 18
2. Kylie and TygaSource:Kylie Jenner Instagram 2 of 18
3. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom3 of 18
4. LaShontae Heckard and Brandon JenningsSource:LaShontae Instagram 4 of 18
5. Bobbi Kristina and Nick GordonSource:Bobbi Kristina Instagram 5 of 18
6. Eddie Murphy and Melanie BrownSource:PR 6 of 18
7. Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina JolieSource:PR 7 of 18
8. Keyshia Cole and Daniel 'Boobie' GibsonSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Heidi Klum and SealSource:PR 9 of 18
10. Tony Parker and Eva LongoriaSource:PR 10 of 18
11. Nas and KelisSource:PR 11 of 18
12. Chris Brown and RihannaSource:PR 12 of 18
13. Janet Jackson and Jermaine DupreeSource:PR 13 of 18
14. Jay Z and BeyonceSource:PR/Instagram 14 of 18
15. Kenyon Martin and TrinaSource:PR/Instagram 15 of 18
16. Nick Cannon and Mariah CareySource:PR 16 of 18
17. Lauren London and WayneSource:PR 17 of 18
18. Wiz Kalfah and Amber RoseSource:XXL 18 of 18
(Photo Source: Instagram)
5 thoughts on “Bow Wow’s Fiancée Erica Mena Gets His Name Tattooed on Her Body”
She’ll cover that one up with a python and by the time she’s 50 she’ll have every crawling creature known to man.
She keeps getting tattoos so that she will have an excuse to pop up on a VH-1 franchise ….. next it will get removed. I’d be more impressed if she would make up her mind whether she wants to be with men or women.
Beauty fades. Dumb is forever.
When they get a dollar past LUNCH MONEY they get stupid! They will be divorcing this time next year.
Bow wow you really picked an unstable chick, that bitch is CRAZY!!!!!