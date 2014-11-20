If you’ve ever wanted to hear Maroon 5, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande and Tim McGraw serenade you with Christmas carols, you’re in luck, these stars came together for a “A Very GRAMMY Christmas.”

“GRAMMYChristmas” is a new one-hour entertainment special that replaces the live nominations concert TV special the GRAMMYs have produced since 2008. The show was recorded on Nov. 18 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will air on CBS Dec. 5th.

In addition to performances, the nominations for Album of the Year for “THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS,” will be announced during the event. All other nominations (82 of 83 categories) will be revealed earlier that morning, on Dec. 5, with further details to come.

“We’ll be reaching out to fans all day to give them information that will hopefully lead them to the special at 9 o’clock that night,” Jack Sussman, CBS exec VP of specials, music and live events, told Variety.

The special will blend musical performances with a conversation among the artists talking about their lives and how they made it in the music business.

“Ultimately what people want to connect with is real stories and great music,” Sussman said. “We want to kick off GRAMMY season with an event that lets fans hear music and hear heartfelt, engaging stories.”

But that is not all we can expect to see during the show – Ariana had a very special guest join her on stage. Her boyfriend, Big Sean, performed “Best Mistake” from the brunette beauty’s new album, “My Everything.”

Make sure you don’t miss your favorite artists singing Christmas carols this holiday season.

Big Sean & Ariana Grande Duet Hand In Hand On Grammy Christmas Special was originally published on theurbandaily.com