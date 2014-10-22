CLOSE
CHRISTMAS WISH: Linda Hardin

10/22/14

Dear Tom,

In 2006, my husband of two years had his first heart attack.  He was only thirty-one years-old. He has been in and out of hospitals ever since due to life-threatening heart disease. On October 3rd, he underwent yet another open-heart surgery.

We are in a desperate situation and we need a Christmas wish from you to throw us a life-line.  I had to take time off from my part-time job at a dollar store to take care of my husband.  It is our only means of keeping a few dollars flowing into our household, but it is not enough to pay our rent, cover my husband’s 17 medications, food and the gas we need to drive an hour and a half to his doctor appointments and back.

We have no food in the house and yesterday I had to borrow some from a relative to have something to eat.   We can’t pick up all of my husband’s medications from the pharmacy, because we can’t afford them all.  I have no gas in the car to take him to his next appointment and rent is overdue.  We are just asking for a little help that would be the biggest and blessed gift to us both.

Christmas Wish

5 thoughts on “CHRISTMAS WISH: Linda Hardin

  1. Shay on said:

    Tom my husband just lost his job a week ago but its fortunate that I can maaintain the bills for awhile I thought my situation was bad but when I heard Linda’s story I was In tears I knew had to come out my pocket and help her just let me know where to send the check

    Reply
  2. Willa on said:

    I would like to contribute to Linda Hardin and her family! What is the process? Please post something as to how this can be done!

    Reply
  4. Dorothy Goodwin on said:

    I was touched by the Christmas wish for Linda Hardin and would like to make a donation to her and her family. I don’t see where I can make my donation – could you please send me the link or let me know where on the site I can do this? Thanks!

    Reply
  5. Seneshia Jones on said:

    I was touched by the Christmas wish for Linda Hardin and would like to make a donation to her and her family. I don’t see where I can make my donation – could you please send me the link or let me know where on the site I can do this? Thanks!

    Reply

