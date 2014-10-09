45th Annual Annual Dove Award Winners

Several artists you hear on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” walked away from the 45th Annual GMA Dove Awards as winners, and congratulations to all! Take a look at some of the winners below…
Song of the Year: “Oceans (Where Feet May Fall),” Hillsong United
Artist of the Year: Hillsong United
New Artist of the Year: Ellie Holcomb
Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “Revival,” Karen Peck & New River
Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: “Never Land,” Andy Mineo
Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: “Overcomer,” Mandisa
Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “A Little More Jesus,” Erica Campbell
Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: “Duets,” Donnie McClurkin
Praise and Worship Album of the Year: “Majestic,” Kari Jobe
Inspirational Film: “God’s Not Dead”
Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year: “Every Praise,” Hezekiah Walker
Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of the Year: “Greater Than,” Tye Tribbett
Lifetime Achievement Award: Hillsong
GMA Impact Award: Eddie DeGarmo
Grady Nutt Humor Award: Akintunde
