45th Annual Annual Dove Award Winners

Several artists you hear on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” walked away from the 45th Annual GMA Dove Awards as winners, and congratulations to all! Take a look at some of the winners below…

Song of the Year: “Oceans (Where Feet May Fall),” Hillsong United

Artist of the Year: Hillsong United

New Artist of the Year: Ellie Holcomb

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “Revival,” Karen Peck & New River

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: “Never Land,” Andy Mineo

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: “Overcomer,” Mandisa

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “A Little More Jesus,” Erica Campbell

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: “Duets,” Donnie McClurkin

Praise and Worship Album of the Year: “Majestic,” Kari Jobe

Inspirational Film: “God’s Not Dead”

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year: “Every Praise,” Hezekiah Walker

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of the Year: “Greater Than,” Tye Tribbett

Lifetime Achievement Award: Hillsong

GMA Impact Award: Eddie DeGarmo

Grady Nutt Humor Award: Akintunde

