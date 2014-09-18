Bobby Womack Died Broke! Family Struggles To Pay Off Debts

The late-soulful crooner Bobby Womack (pictured), who died in June at the age of 70 after battling a series of diseases such as pneumonia, Alzheimer’s, and prostate cancer, reportedly passed away practically penniless. The family he left behind are allegedly trying to find funds in order to satisfy a whopping $250,000 back child support debt, according to TMZ.

Womack’s widow, Regina, filed court documents in Los Angeles that detail the back monies the performer owed for two male children, one 14-years-old and the other now an adult. The “If You Think You’re Lonely Now” and “Across 100th Street” singer, who was inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2009, also allegedly left behind an unpaid loan for some $400,000.

The value of the assets that once belonged to the recording artist, however, is not enough to cover the exorbitant debt that his family now faces. The court documents allege his personal belongings, an old ’74 Buick and jewelry, add up to only about $7,250. The singer also had a cash reserve of about $52,000.

As far as Womack’s royalties and music rights, their estimated value hovers at around $350,000 and this can help to pay down his debt but only if there are takers interested enough in his body of work, Regina said.

