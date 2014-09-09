Benzino Claims He Paid Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez’s Utility Bills

Benzino is seriously blasting Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez for their lack thereof finances and their struggles paying bills.

Stevie and Hernandez attacked Benzino and his fiancee Althea Heart on the season finale of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” recently. And he has been coming for the couple ever since they fell out on the show.

But not only is Benzino airing the couple’s financial dirty laundry. He revealed he helped them during a rough period of time.

He said, they are broke! He helped the couple get their gas and lights turned back on just a month before the “LHHATL” reunion taping.

Benzino revealed an Instagram post their struggles. “1 month before the REUNION, your favorite couples lights and gas got turned off at ‘their MANSION’both of them came to my house and had to stay the night,” he posted.

He claimed Hernandez tried to cook for him due to the generosity after the lights and gas were turned back on.

“I PAID FOR THE LIGHTS AND GAS TO COME BACK ON,” he wrote in a deleted Instagram post. “If they try and deny this I GOT THE RECEIPTS TO PROVE!!!”

Hernandez blamed Benzino for the physical altercation. She went from person-to-person — pulling hair. But she blamed him for talking stuff.

“If Benzino wouldn’t have been talking sh*t to Stevie, then Stevie never would have got up and went up to Benzino. I never would have got up,” she said. “He punched me like the b*tch that he is.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Twitter)