Did A Prenup Almost Ruin Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker‘s marriage almost ended before it started. On the last episode of “Kandi’s Wedding,” the couple argue over money and the prenup. Listen to Britt’s Ratchet Reality Review in the audio player to hear their heated fight. Who’s to blame in this situation? Let us know what you think in the comments!

