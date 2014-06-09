Charles Pugh: Former Detroit Councilman Sued For ‘Sexually Grooming’ Teenage Boy

In a newly filed lawsuit, former Detroit councilman Charles Pugh is being sued by a teenage boy who alleges that Pugh “aggressively pursued” him while facilitating a leadership program at Frederick Douglass Academy for Young Men, and offered him $160 to record himself performing a sex act, reports the Detroit Free Press.
Pugh, who is under fire for “sexual grooming” while he was still serving on the city council, also flirted with the teen and offered to take him shopping. The inappropriate interactions were revealed when Pugh sent the 17-year-old boy sexual text messages that ended up going to his mother’s phone.
Read more from the Detroit Free Press:
After the teen’s allegations first surfaced against Pugh, prosecutors reviewed them and said they found no evidence that Pugh committed a crime.
Pugh stopped showing up to his City Council job in the wake of the allegations and later resigned.
According to the police report, which was obtained by the Free Press, here are some of the text exchanges between Pugh and the teen:
PUGH: “But i wanna see your body. Front and back. So the video has to show everything. lol. #EVERYTHING.” (May 31, 2013)
PUGH: “Strip down, then set up the cam, then walk around a little bit … Lemme know and I’ll bring your cash when I get the iPod. Please erase these messages bro.” (June 2, 2013)
TEEN: “Everything between us has to stop my mom knows what is up and is going to report you, dnt text back.” (June 4, 2013)
A short time later, a message came to the young man’s phone: “Tell your mom to call me. We can work something out. This is crazy. I just wanted to help you :-(”
“I’ll do anything bro. This will bring down everything. I’ve work to do and how I want to help this city. PLEASE. I just wanted to help,” another message said.
The 44-page lawsuit states, in part: “Pugh’s conduct … was intentional, extreme, outrageous and of such character as to be intolerable in a civilized society.”
Read more at The Detroit Free Press.
Charles Pugh: Former Detroit Councilman Sued For ‘Sexually Grooming’ Teenage Boy was originally published on newsone.com
