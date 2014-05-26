CLOSE
Russ Parr Interviews
Porsha Williams Responds To Miss Lawrence’s Read [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

When Miss Lawrence from “Fashion Queens” filled in on “The Russ Parr Morning Show,” he went completely in on Porsha Williams. This week “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star joined the show. Listen to what Porsha had to say in response to Miss Lawrence in this exclusive interview. In addition, hear her fully explain the controversial sermon tape, what she’d do if she saw Kenya Moore again, and her thought about Kordell Stewart‘s comments about her family!

