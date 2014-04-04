The body of Angela Rabotte, 26, a popular Atlanta stripper who had been missing since last Friday, was discovered in Norcross, Georgia and one person of interest is in custody, reports the AJC.com.
Rabotte, who is known by the stage name Climax, was discovered by a survey crew in a heavily wooded around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Rabotte dropped her 3-year-old daughter off at a friend’s house Friday night so that she could attend a party. She was last seen alive Saturday morning at approximately 6:oo a.m.
“Don’t know what I’m going to tell my daughter. That’s is what just kills me because she wakes up every morning talking about her mommy,” said Rabotte’s ex-boyfriend Darrell Campbell.
“She was just a great mother. She had a great spirit,” Campbell continued. “She was a fighter, so I know she fought. She just didn’t have this coming to her.”
Campbell organized the search for Rabotte and was joined by concerned family and friends who dropped to their knees when it was confirmed that it was her body.
Gwinnett County police say that they are treated the case as a homicide but the person of interest has not been charged.
“Fair to call him a person of interest but he has been in custody far before we had this crime scene. He was actually in custody in the Gwinett County Jail without bond for about 48 hours now. His name is Charles Outlaw, he is one of the last people seen with her, but he is not charged in this crime by any means,” said Gwinnet County Police Cpl. Jake Smith.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate and the exact cause of death has not been determined.
Watch news report below:
7 thoughts on “Angela Rabotte: Missing Atlanta Stripper Found Dead [VIDEO]”
Just sad. Prayers.
C’non people. Stripper or no stripper, SHE STILL WAS SOMEONE’S MOM, DAUGHTER, RELATIVE
AND FRIEND!! LET HE WHO IS WITHOUT SIN…PLEASE CAST THE FIRST STONE!!! I THOUGHT SO!!!!
You are and were somebody as long as you are a child of God
Sleep easy baby girl, God wanted you back before this cruel world got you.Your safe now ..no more judging humans to disturb you.Real is God
WOW!!! @Jiggy5 do you understand this is someones, Mother, daughter and Friend you are Judging? Plus she is no longer alive to defend herself…..BULLING a dead person does not make you righteous!!!
I am so sorry for your lost. I met her in a spirituality form. She is very beautiful and has the best attitude ever. Her lips and hair stood out the most. I wrote about her on my blog http://idreamcommunity.com/blogs/dreamed-of-a-deceased
A great mother? She was a freaking stripper. Great role model.
Damm Peeps, damm