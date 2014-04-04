The body of Angela Rabotte, 26, a popular Atlanta stripper who had been missing since last Friday, was discovered in Norcross, Georgia and one person of interest is in custody, reports the AJC.com.

Rabotte, who is known by the stage name Climax, was discovered by a survey crew in a heavily wooded around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rabotte dropped her 3-year-old daughter off at a friend’s house Friday night so that she could attend a party. She was last seen alive Saturday morning at approximately 6:oo a.m.

“Don’t know what I’m going to tell my daughter. That’s is what just kills me because she wakes up every morning talking about her mommy,” said Rabotte’s ex-boyfriend Darrell Campbell.

“She was just a great mother. She had a great spirit,” Campbell continued. “She was a fighter, so I know she fought. She just didn’t have this coming to her.”

Campbell organized the search for Rabotte and was joined by concerned family and friends who dropped to their knees when it was confirmed that it was her body.

Gwinnett County police say that they are treated the case as a homicide but the person of interest has not been charged.

“Fair to call him a person of interest but he has been in custody far before we had this crime scene. He was actually in custody in the Gwinett County Jail without bond for about 48 hours now. His name is Charles Outlaw, he is one of the last people seen with her, but he is not charged in this crime by any means,” said Gwinnet County Police Cpl. Jake Smith.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate and the exact cause of death has not been determined.

Watch news report below:

Angela Rabotte: Missing Atlanta Stripper Found Dead [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

