01/24/14- Comedian Luenell talks with the Tom Joyner Morning Show about hating spanx, her dating life, doing Christian comedy, and much more!
Stars Who Are Famous For Their Blonde Locks
1. Chrisette Michele
2. Tamar Braxton
3. Kim Fields
4. Nene Leakes
5. Comedian Luenell has always rocked the platinum blonde...and she has always worked it!
6. Mary J. Blige does blonde so well it's hard to imagine her with any other color.
7. Rihanna changes hair color and styles constantly but blonde is one of our favorite looks. (AP)
8. Beyonce would be beautiful in any color hair but this soft color suits her. (AP)
9. Eva Marcille had a short blonde style at the premiere of 'Jumping the Broom' (PR Photos)
10. Eve Jeffers had long blonde tresses back in 2007. (PR Photos)
11. Keyshia Cole was sporting long blonde locks at the BET Awards in 2010 and again in 2012. (PR Photos)
12. Ciara always rocks blonde. (AP)
13. Keri Hilson has seemed to favor blonde over the past few years and does it well. (PR Photos)
14. Leona Lewis changes her hair color frequently but seems to favor this light hue over the darker shades. (AP)
15. There doesn't seem to be a hair color that Nicki Minaj hasn't tried, although she dons blonde frequently. (AP)
16. Amber Rose was 19 when she got her first buzz cut and bleach job and no one rocks it better than her. (AP)
17. Dennis Rodman has sported every hair color imaginable but his feminine side seems to prefer blonde shades.
18. Chris Brown went blonde for a minute back in 2011 and again in late 2012. (AP)
3 thoughts on “Comedian Luenell on Spanx, Her Love Life, and More!”
Its like you read my mind! You appear to understand a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something. I believe that you simply can do with some p.c. to pressure the message house a little bit, but instead of that, that is great blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.
What radio station does Tom Joyner’s Morning show come on. In Texas it was 94.5FM but as of Wednesday, January 22, I have not been able to find his radio station.
Reblogged this on Bag Lady Boutique.