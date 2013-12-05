CLOSE
News
Home

NM Officer in Van Shooting Suspended

Leave a comment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Police officer who fired at a minivan full of children during a chaotic traffic stop has been suspended.

New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas told The Associated Press on Thursday that officer Elias Montoya has been suspended with pay pending a disciplinary investigation into the shooting outside the small tourist town of Taos.

A dashboard camera on the police cruiser showed Montoya shooting at the minivan as motorist Oriana Farrell drove away from a chaotic traffic stop that included another officer bashing the van’s window with his night stick. Farrell had been stopped by state police for speeding and fled twice after arguing with an officer.

She and her teen son were later arrested.

The video garnered national attention, and Kassetas said he would launch an internal investigation.

(Photo: AP)

Elias Montoya , New Mexico van shooting

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading NM Officer in Van Shooting Suspended

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

2 thoughts on “NM Officer in Van Shooting Suspended

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close