Faith Evans Working On New Reality Show [EXCLUSIVE]

The beautiful and talented Faith Evans called into “The D.L. Hughley Show” to talk about some of her upcoming projects. Listen to the audio player to hear about a new reality show she’s working on and when to expect new music. Plus, hear Faith Evans answer some crazy questions in a round of “This Or That”!
Favorite Reality TV Divas
50 photos Launch gallery
Favorite Reality TV Divas
1. Tia & Tamera Mowry
Source:Getty
1 of 50
2. Yandy Smith
Source:Getty
2 of 50
3. Tameka "Tiny" Harris
Source:Getty
3 of 50
4. Tina Campbell
Source:Getty
4 of 50
5. Tamar Braxton
Source:Getty
5 of 50
6. Taj George
Source:Getty
6 of 50
7. Khloe Kardashian
Source:Getty
7 of 50
8. Porsha Stewart
Source:Getty
8 of 50
9. Phaedra Parks
Source:Getty
9 of 50
10. Olivia
Source:Getty
10 of 50
11. Faith Evans
Source:Getty
11 of 50
12. Monica
Source:Getty
12 of 50
13. Kenya Moore
Source:Getty
13 of 50
14. Melissa Gorga
Source:Getty
14 of 50
15. Mashonda
Source:Getty
15 of 50
16. Lisa Wu
Source:Getty
16 of 50
17. Laurieann Gibson
Source:Getty
17 of 50
18. Kim Zolciak
Source:Getty
18 of 50
19. T-Boz
Source:Getty
19 of 50
20. Erica Campbell
Source:Getty
20 of 50
21. Emily Bustamante
Source:Getty
21 of 50
22. Jackie Christie
22 of 50
23. Chrissy Lampkin
Source:Getty
23 of 50
24. Sheree Whitfield
Source:Getty
24 of 50
25. Adrienne Bailon
Source:Getty
25 of 50
26. June Ambrose
Source:Getty
26 of 50
27. Towanda Braxton
Source:Getty
27 of 50
28. Jennifer Williams
Source:Getty
28 of 50
29. Traci Braxton
Source:Getty
29 of 50
30. Trina Braxton
Source:Getty
30 of 50
31. Lala Anthony
Source:Getty
31 of 50
32. Evelyn Lozada
32 of 50
33. Angela Simmons
Source:Getty
33 of 50
34. Nene Leakes
Source:Getty
34 of 50
35. Kim Kardashian
Source:Getty
35 of 50
36. Kandi Burruss
Source:Getty
36 of 50
37. Cynthia Bailey
Source:Getty
37 of 50
38. Toni Braxton
Source:Getty
38 of 50
39. Kourtney Kardashian
Source:Getty
39 of 50
40. Tami Roman
40 of 50
41. Tyra Banks
Source:Getty
41 of 50
42. Lisa Raye McCoy
Source:Getty
42 of 50
43. Kimora Lee Simmons
Source:Getty
43 of 50
44. Syleena Johnson
Source:Getty
44 of 50
45. Shaunie O'Neal
45 of 50
46. Sheree Fletcher
Source:Getty
46 of 50
47. Keke Wyatt
Source:Getty
47 of 50
48. Nicole Murphy
Source:Getty
48 of 50
49. Draya Michelle
49 of 50
50. Andrea Kelly
Source:Getty
50 of 50
Favorite Reality TV Divas
50 photos Launch gallery
Favorite Reality TV Divas
1. Tia & Tamera MowrySource:Getty 1 of 50
2. Yandy SmithSource:Getty 2 of 50
3. Tameka "Tiny" HarrisSource:Getty 3 of 50
4. Tina CampbellSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. Tamar BraxtonSource:Getty 5 of 50
6. Taj GeorgeSource:Getty 6 of 50
7. Khloe KardashianSource:Getty 7 of 50
8. Porsha StewartSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. Phaedra ParksSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. OliviaSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. Faith EvansSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. MonicaSource:Getty 12 of 50
13. Kenya MooreSource:Getty 13 of 50
14. Melissa GorgaSource:Getty 14 of 50
15. MashondaSource:Getty 15 of 50
16. Lisa WuSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. Laurieann GibsonSource:Getty 17 of 50
18. Kim ZolciakSource:Getty 18 of 50
19. T-BozSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 20 of 50
21. Emily BustamanteSource:Getty 21 of 50
22. Jackie Christie22 of 50
23. Chrissy LampkinSource:Getty 23 of 50
24. Sheree WhitfieldSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. Adrienne BailonSource:Getty 25 of 50
26. June AmbroseSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. Towanda BraxtonSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. Jennifer WilliamsSource:Getty 28 of 50
29. Traci BraxtonSource:Getty 29 of 50
30. Trina BraxtonSource:Getty 30 of 50
31. Lala AnthonySource:Getty 31 of 50
32. Evelyn Lozada32 of 50
33. Angela SimmonsSource:Getty 33 of 50
34. Nene LeakesSource:Getty 34 of 50
35. Kim KardashianSource:Getty 35 of 50
36. Kandi BurrussSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. Cynthia BaileySource:Getty 37 of 50
38. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. Kourtney KardashianSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. Tami Roman40 of 50
41. Tyra BanksSource:Getty 41 of 50
42. Lisa Raye McCoySource:Getty 42 of 50
43. Kimora Lee SimmonsSource:Getty 43 of 50
44. Syleena JohnsonSource:Getty 44 of 50
45. Shaunie O'Neal45 of 50
46. Sheree FletcherSource:Getty 46 of 50
47. Keke WyattSource:Getty 47 of 50
48. Nicole MurphySource:Getty 48 of 50
49. Draya Michelle49 of 50
50. Andrea KellySource:Getty 50 of 50
Faith Evans Working On New Reality Show [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com
One thought on “Faith Evans Working On New Reality Show [EXCLUSIVE]”
I LOVE Faith Evans. She can sign a lot of these young girls now UNDER the table!!!!