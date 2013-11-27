CLOSE
Faith Evans Working On New Reality Show [EXCLUSIVE]

The beautiful and talented Faith Evans called into “The D.L. Hughley Show” to talk about some of her upcoming projects. Listen to the audio player to hear about a new reality show she’s working on and when to expect new music. Plus, hear Faith Evans answer some crazy questions in a round of “This Or That”!

