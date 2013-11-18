Kanye West Gives Lecture to Harvard Design Students

On Sunday, the man who proudly named his 2004 debut album “The College Dropout” delivered a lecture to students at the Harvard Graduate School of Design in Boston.
Speaking ahead of his Yeezus concert in the city, Kanye West was joined by Virgil Abloh, the creative director of his brand DONDA, in speaking to the packed lecture hall, reports USA Today.
Super surreal. #DONDA design lecture series #yeezustour,” Abloh posted with the above pic on Twitter.
Ye’s fiancée Kim Kardashian sent the below Instagram pic with the caption: “My baby speaking at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.”
There was no word of his lecture on Harvard’s GSD website, according to USA Today.
Our Favorite Celebrity Swirls
34 photos Launch gallery
1. Tamera and Adam Housley
Source:Instagram
1 of 34
2. Alfonso Riberio & Angela Unkrich
Source:Twitter
2 of 34
3. Thandie Newton & Ol Parker
3 of 34
4. Sharon Leal & Paul Becker
4 of 34
5. Eve & Maximillion Cooper
5 of 34
6. Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson
6 of 34
7. Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
7 of 34
8. Karyn Parsons & Alexandre Rockwell
8 of 34
9. Heather Headley & Brian Musso
9 of 34
10. Hank Baskett & Kendra Wilkinson
10 of 34
11. Ron Perlman & Opal Stone
11 of 34
12. Kimora Lee & Tim Leissner
12 of 34
13. Soledad O'Brien & Brad Raymond
13 of 34
14. Sidney Poitier & Joanna Shimkus
14 of 34
15. Harry Belafonte & Pamela Frank
15 of 34
16. Robert DeNiro & Grace Hightower
16 of 34
17. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
17 of 34
18. Randy Jackson & Erika Riker
18 of 34
19. Gary & Kenya Owen
19 of 34
20. Darius Rucker & Beth Leonard
20 of 34
21. Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo
21 of 34
22. Iman & David Bowie
22 of 34
23. Chris Noth & Tara Wilson
23 of 34
24. Halle Berry & Oliver Martinez
24 of 34
25. Ice-T & Coco
25 of 34
26. Rick Fox & Eliza Dushku
26 of 34
27. Cash Warren & Jessica Alba
27 of 34
28. Justin & Keisha Chambers
28 of 34
29. Alfre Woodard & Roderick Spencer
29 of 34
30. Oluchi Onweagba & Luca Orlandi
30 of 34
31. Paul & Crystal Wall
31 of 34
32. George Lucas & Mellody Hobson
32 of 34
33. Dirk Notwitski and Jessica Olssen.
33 of 34
34. David & Cathy Guetta
34 of 34
One thought on “Kanye West Gives Lecture to Harvard Design Students”
Reblogged this on Maybelline Queen.