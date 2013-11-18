Kanye West Gives Lecture to Harvard Design Students

On Sunday, the man who proudly named his 2004 debut album “The College Dropout” delivered a lecture to students at the Harvard Graduate School of Design in Boston.

Speaking ahead of his Yeezus concert in the city, Kanye West was joined by Virgil Abloh, the creative director of his brand DONDA, in speaking to the packed lecture hall, reports USA Today.

Super surreal. #DONDA design lecture series #yeezustour,” Abloh posted with the above pic on Twitter.

Ye’s fiancée Kim Kardashian sent the below Instagram pic with the caption: “My baby speaking at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.”

There was no word of his lecture on Harvard’s GSD website, according to USA Today.