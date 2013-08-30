16 Reasons To Fall In Love With Matte Lipstick [PHOTOS]

It’s doubtful that we could love M·A·C s Ruby Woo any more than we do. But the mega-makeup brand just gave us sixteen more reasons to fall madly in love with matte lipstick. Their new retro collection is filled with matte lipsticks in every bright colored hue imaginable. In case you were wondering, bright lips are totes in this season!

With its one-of-a-kind Retro Matte texture, Ruby Woo Lipstick has become a smash hit both on and off the runway. Inspired by its stunning popularity, M·A·C has revamped this lipstick legend with invigorating, bold shades in its Retro Matte finish. Eye-catching new colours like Dangerous and All Fired Up create a look that’s feminine yet fierce. M·A·C also introduces its Pro Longwear Lip Pencils in a vibrant, new colour palette, giving this long-lasting and transfer-proof lip pencil an exhilarating makeover.

LIPSTICK

Steasy Going light pink matte

Runway Hit light nude matte

Dangerous orangey red matte

Relentlessly Red bright pinkish coral matte

All Fired Up bright fuchsia matte

Flat out Fabulous bright plum matte

Ruby Woo very matte vivid blue red

Fixed on Drama rich wine matte

SRP $15.00 US/$18.00 CDN

PRO LONGWEAR LIP PENCIL

In Anticipation soft yellow pink

Staunchly Stylish pink beige

Shock Value bright pink cream

Dynamo bright peony

High Energy bright orange red cream

Trust in Red bright cool red cream

More to Love intense bluish pink

Fashion Boos bright purple cream

SRP $19.50 US/$23.00 CDN

Available online week of September 3rd. North America September 12, 2013 at all M·A·C locations, 1.800.588.0070 and http://www.maccosmetics.com International September 2013 at all M·A·C locations, 1.800.588.0070 and http://www.maccosmetics.com

