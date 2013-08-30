16 Reasons To Fall In Love With Matte Lipstick [PHOTOS]

It’s doubtful that we could love M·A·C s Ruby Woo any more than we do. But the mega-makeup brand just gave us sixteen more reasons to fall madly in love with matte lipstick. Their new retro collection is filled with matte lipsticks in every bright colored hue imaginable. In case you were wondering, bright lips are totes in this season!
With its one-of-a-kind Retro Matte texture, Ruby Woo Lipstick has become a smash hit both on and off the runway. Inspired by its stunning popularity, M·A·C has revamped this lipstick legend with invigorating, bold shades in its Retro Matte finish. Eye-catching new colours like Dangerous and All Fired Up create a look that’s feminine yet fierce. M·A·C also introduces its Pro Longwear Lip Pencils in a vibrant, new colour palette, giving this long-lasting and transfer-proof lip pencil an exhilarating makeover.
LIPSTICK
Steasy Going light pink matte
Runway Hit light nude matte
Dangerous orangey red matte
Relentlessly Red bright pinkish coral matte
All Fired Up bright fuchsia matte
Flat out Fabulous bright plum matte
Ruby Woo very matte vivid blue red
Fixed on Drama rich wine matte
SRP $15.00 US/$18.00 CDN
PRO LONGWEAR LIP PENCIL
In Anticipation soft yellow pink
Staunchly Stylish pink beige
Shock Value bright pink cream
Dynamo bright peony
High Energy bright orange red cream
Trust in Red bright cool red cream
More to Love intense bluish pink
Fashion Boos bright purple cream
SRP $19.50 US/$23.00 CDN
Available online week of September 3rd. North America September 12, 2013 at all M·A·C locations, 1.800.588.0070 and http://www.maccosmetics.com International September 2013 at all M·A·C locations, 1.800.588.0070 and http://www.maccosmetics.com
