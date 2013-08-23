PLAY AUDIO
C’mon Robin Thicke, you didn’t actually think J. Anthony Brown was going to let you get away with stealing Marvin Gaye‘s sound, did you?
Check out this hilarious and sort of exclusive interview between TJMS’ own J. Anthony Brown and the “blackest white man” Robin Thicke!
One thought on “EXCLUSIVE: J. Anthony Brown Gets to the Bottom of Robin Thicke’s Gaye Gaffe”
