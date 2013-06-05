2013 CFDA Awards: The Absolute Best & Worst Dressed

Our favorite Hollywood starlets hit the red carpet for The CFDA Awards (aka fashion’s Oscars). While some played it safe, there were quite a few daring fashionistas and fashionistos who choose the more interesting risk taking side of fashion. The night was hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen and gave big style nods to those in fashion making significant achievements in their arena.

Some of the big winners of the evening included womenswear designer Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler, and menswear designer Thom Browne. You might remember that he designed Michelle Obama’s inauguration look. Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy was also presented with the International Award.

Check out what everyone wore last night! Some you’ll love.. others you just might hate!?

2013 CFDA Awards Red Carpet Fashions 13 photos Launch gallery 2013 CFDA Awards Red Carpet Fashions 1. Kerry Washington 1 of 13 2. Ashley Madekwe 2 of 13 3. Monique Pean 3 of 13 4. Juliette Lewis 4 of 13 5. Adriana Lima 5 of 13 6. Sofia Vergara 6 of 13 7. Designers Michelle Ochs and Carly Cushnie 7 of 13 8. Joan Smalls and Monique Pean 8 of 13 9. Nicole Richie 9 of 13 10. Joan Smalls 10 of 13 11. Diane von Furstenberg 11 of 13 12. Vera Wang 12 of 13 13. Designer Tracey Reese 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading 2013 CFDA Awards Red Carpet Fashions 2013 CFDA Awards Red Carpet Fashions

