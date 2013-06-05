Our favorite Hollywood starlets hit the red carpet for The CFDA Awards (aka fashion’s Oscars). While some played it safe, there were quite a few daring fashionistas and fashionistos who choose the more interesting risk taking side of fashion. The night was hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen and gave big style nods to those in fashion making significant achievements in their arena.
Some of the big winners of the evening included womenswear designer Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler, and menswear designer Thom Browne. You might remember that he designed Michelle Obama’s inauguration look. Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy was also presented with the International Award.
Check out what everyone wore last night! Some you’ll love.. others you just might hate!?
2013 CFDA Awards Red Carpet Fashions
1. Kerry Washington1 of 13
2. Ashley Madekwe2 of 13
3. Monique Pean3 of 13
4. Juliette Lewis4 of 13
5. Adriana Lima5 of 13
6. Sofia Vergara6 of 13
7. Designers Michelle Ochs and Carly Cushnie7 of 13
8. Joan Smalls and Monique Pean8 of 13
9. Nicole Richie9 of 13
10. Joan Smalls10 of 13
11. Diane von Furstenberg11 of 13
12. Vera Wang12 of 13
13. Designer Tracey Reese13 of 13
2013 CFDA Awards: The Absolute Best & Worst Dressed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com