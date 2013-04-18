PLAY AUDIO
Reverend Jesse Jackson calls into the TJMS to lead in a prayer for the nation while it endures many tragedies including the Boston Marathon Explosion and the Fertilizer plant explosion.
One thought on “Rev. Jesse Jackson Leads a Prayer for the Nation”
Gun control is not the problem the mental illness needs to addressed more and cured. 2. ND. Please tell Obama to quit sending aid money to Egypt! That money nerds to used in the U.SA and Africa, etc..