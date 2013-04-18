CLOSE
Rev. Jesse Jackson Leads a Prayer for the Nation

Reverend Jesse Jackson calls into the TJMS to lead in a prayer for the nation while it endures many tragedies including the Boston Marathon Explosion and the Fertilizer plant explosion.

Boston Marathon explosion , Fertilizer Plant Explosion , President Barack Obama , Rev. Jesse Jackson

One thought on “Rev. Jesse Jackson Leads a Prayer for the Nation

  1. Mark on said:

    Gun control is not the problem the mental illness needs to addressed more and cured. 2. ND. Please tell Obama to quit sending aid money to Egypt! That money nerds to used in the U.SA and Africa, etc..

