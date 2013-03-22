Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris may have slipped up and revealed the sex of Tamar Braxton‘s baby. The ‘Family Hustle’ star recently sat down with HipHollywood, and when asked what she knew about the baby, slipped up and revealed that Tamar and Vince are expecting a little boy.
I know everything about this baby. And I know…I was gonna say what it was. I know the baby’s name. Of course I know what it is, and I’ve seen HIS little face. She has a 4D picture…Oh.
The ‘Love & War’ singer recently confirmed her pregnancy and is in her last trimester.
Originally seen on HelloBeautiful.com
One thought on “Tiny Reveals Sex Of Tamar Braxton’s Baby”
It’s funny how people have babies and get married and it’s a secret. I am marries and have had three children. Nothing was a secret. I announced when they were due, when they were born, and showed pictures of the babies. Celebs need to get over it. It’s more exciting for the family than everyone else. Babies are babies, wedding dates are wedding dates.