Tiny Reveals Sex Of Tamar Braxton’s Baby

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris may have slipped up and revealed the sex of Tamar Braxton‘s baby. The ‘Family Hustle’ star recently sat down with HipHollywood, and when asked what she knew about the baby, slipped up and revealed that Tamar and Vince are expecting a little boy.

I know everything about this baby. And I know…I was gonna say what it was. I know the baby’s name. Of course I know what it is, and I’ve seen HIS little face. She has a 4D picture…Oh.

The ‘Love & War’ singer recently confirmed her pregnancy and is in her last trimester.

Originally seen on HelloBeautiful.com