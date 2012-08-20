CLOSE
TJMS Interviews Faith Evans

Another reality show is coming your way and one of the best reasons to watch is to catch up with Faith Evans. The 39-year-old divorced mother of four is one of the music industry’s underrated talents and one of its sweetest personalities as well. Evans and co-star Nicci Gilbert are co-executive producers of “R&B Divas,” an eight episode series chronicling the making of a Whitney Houston tribute CD with castmates Syleena Johnson, Monifah Carter and Keke Wyatt. Despite being embroiled in reality TV worthy life and relationship drama well before reality TV’s heyday, Faith is a survivor. The widow of The Notorious B.I.G. has moved to Los Angeles where she’s raising her children as a single mother, including 15-year-old C.J, their son, her two sons with ex-husband Todd Russaw and her 19-year-old daughter, Chyna, from a previous relationship. While Evans says you’ll see little of her personal life on the show, her castmates opened up a lot more.

Faith Evans , R&B Divas

