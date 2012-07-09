CLOSE
If You Missed It
Money Mondays with Melody Hobson: Investing Tips

What is the best way to start investing—is it a 401(k)?

Fantastic question, and, yes, the 401(k) is the best way to start investing more often than any other way. By far the biggest and most important investment goal is retirement—people need to replace nearly 100% of their working income when they retire, which is an enormous goal.  About 75 million americans or just under 50% of the working population have a 401(k) or similar defined contribution plan where the employee is responsible for contributing the money that builds toward retirement.  Old-school defined benefit plans where the employer has this responsibility are on the decline.

