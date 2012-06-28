VIDEO: Comedy Gone Too Far?

2010 American Idol alum, Todrick Hall, along with Idol finalists Katie Stevens and Vonzell "Baby V" Solomon, and YouTube stars Antoine Dodson and GloZell star in a production of the Disney classic "Beauty and the Beast" that has many crying foul.

The main character, Belle (who is white), is transported from her quaint French village to the 'hood, complete with drug addicts, double-dutching girls and a whole slew of offensive stereotypes.

Whatever the opinion, the video is going viral, with close to 1,000,000 YouTube hits.

Watch video below. What do you think?



