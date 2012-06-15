TJMS Talks with Finesse Mitchell

Ever wanted to date a celebrity? Well, on “The Choice,” several ladies and guys get that chance, but here’s the twist – they have no idea what celebrity it is. Using the chair-spinning idea of “The Voice,” the wannabe celeb daters are unseen by the celebrities until they sound interesting enough to be turned around. Hosted by Cat Deeley, “The Choice” airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m.

“What started out as a goof ended up being a ridiculously good format,” Mike Darnell head of alternative programming for Fox told EW.com. “[The show] works beautifully. It’s going to sell all over the world.”

