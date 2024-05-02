Desktop banner image
NY Comedy Festival - Smart, Funny & Black LIVE!

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Three months ago, Amanda Seales replied to a comment with a video shared to Instagram expressing her interest in being a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay. Club Shay Shay isn’t a new show but it blew up at the beginning of the year after a viral interview with Katt Williams who used the platform to call out Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, and more.

List of Hits From The Class of 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Simone Biles Said She “Broke Down” After The Backlash Her Husband Got For Calling Himself “The Catch,” Social Media Reacts

Revolt And AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 14

The Impact of Rico Wade | The Amanda Seales Show

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Small Doses with Amanda Seales

Small Doses: The Fight For Civil Rights In The 21st Century With Sherrilyn Ifill

Small Doses with Amanda Seales: Richie Reseda And The Side Effects Of Prison Feminism

Amanda Seales

Small Doses, Big Choices: Amanda Seales Explores the Struggles of Decision-Making

Small Doses: Regina Jackson And Saira Rao Discuss Deconstructing Karens And End-Stage White Supremacy

End Well's 2023 Symposium

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

Small Doses With Amanda Seales: Roy Wood Jr. Talks Leaving The Daily Show And His Next Moves

Small Doses Podcast: Actor Taye Diggs Reveals Broadway Role Was Key To Growth Post-Divorce

Amanda Seales (2023)

Amanda Shares How Forgiveness Can Help You Leave A Toxic Relationship, On The Small Doses Podcast

Small Doses Podcast: Lawyer and People’s Advocate Olayemi Olurin on Fighting the Racist Prison System

US-POLITICS-ISRAEL-PROTEST

Small Doses: Personal Stories From An Afro-Palestinian

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Take Over Hosted By Stevie J & Joseline, Scrappy & Bambi

#LHHATL’s Bambi Benson Reflects on Divorce and ‘Parallel Parenting’ with Lil Scrappy

Amanda Seales Show The Latest Hollywood Divorce & What Did Tyler Perry Say About Black Women?

The Latest Hollywood Divorce & What Did Tyler Perry Say About Black Women? | The Amanda Seales Show

Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport, security screening, TSA Precheck, handicap accessibility

Would You Leave Your Partner At TSA PreCheck? | The Amanda Seales Show

What happens when you have TSA PreCheck and your travel mate doesn't, or vice versa? We extended the convo here at 'The Amanda Seales Show.'

Congress Considers Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

U. S. Senator Incites Violence Against Protestors | The Amanda Seales Show

The Free Palestine protests have brought a lot to light on the scale of morality, once again featuring Tom Cotton on a side of opposition.

Graduation cap, mockup and black woman thinking future, education and college achievement. University graduate, student or person think goals, success and education or future as motivation outdoor

Duke University Removes Black Scholarship Program | The Amanda Seales Show

Duke University's decision to end its Reginaldo Howard Scholarship Program for Black students gave us a lot to talk about here on the show.

Close-up of the Tennessee state flag waving. Red field with a blue circle in the center containing three white stars. US state flag. 3d illustration render. Fluttering fabric

State of the States: Tennessee | The Amanda Seales Show

Is Tennessee the "litmus test" for how the government wants the entirety of America to behave? 'The Amanda Seales Show' is talking today!

Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar & More On Leaked New Song “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50),” Social Media Reacts

After weeks of fans dissecting the Big 3, Drake has responded to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” diss. Despite a rough cut leaking online and Drake still not officially dropping the song on streaming platforms, he’s officially ready to go bar for bar with Kendrick Lamar. The diss is titled “Push Ups” (Drop & Give Me […]

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

6 Healing Tea Recipes

“Creed III" European Premiere – Arrivals
Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx & Vivica Fox star in Tyler Perry Parody

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

5 Of Beyoncé And Blue Ivy’s Best Appearances Together

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

Quavo Clowned for Empty Concert in Connecticut, Social Media Blames Chris Brown

