Happy Birthday Zoë Kravitz: 20 Photos Of The Hollywood Star That Took Our Breath Away

Tribeca Film Festival 2016 Portrait Studio - Day 5

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty


If we’re being honest, it would be surprising if the child of rocker Lenny Kravitz and 80s TV icon Lisa Bonet didn’t grow up to be one of the coolest people in Hollywood.

And by no means did Zoë Kravitz disappoint: In addition to having one of the most beautiful faces in the game, her laid-back personality and almost encyclopedic knowledge of music have helped give her that unique type of cool that you just don’t see too often from celebrity kids.

It’s safe to say she’s grown into a talented, well-rounded adult that navigated through the often tumultuous life of a child born from famous folks. Best of all, she hasn’t fallen into their shadow – through her work in film and television, Zoë has successfully carved a lane all her own.

So on this, her 33rd birthday, we’d like to wish Zoë Kravitz best wishes with a collection of photos in the gallery below.

1. The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Source:Getty

2. Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

3. Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

4. The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Source:Getty

5. The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Source:Getty

6. Big Little Lies Season 2 HBO Premiere

Big Little Lies Season 2 HBO Premiere Source:WENN

7. 6th Annual InStyle Awards

6th Annual InStyle Awards Source:Getty

8. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – Season 14

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14 Source:Getty

9. Vogue Foundation Gala 2016

Vogue Foundation Gala 2016 Source:Getty

10. Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’

Premiere Of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' Source:Getty

11. Costume Institute Gala

Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

12. IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017

IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017 Source:Getty

13. ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ Costume Institute Benefit Gala

'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala Source:Getty

14. 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Getty

15. Zoe Kravitz Celebrates Her New Role With Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

Zoe Kravitz Celebrates Her New Role With Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Source:Getty

16. NBC’s ’75th Annual Golden Globe Awards’

NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' Source:Getty

17. Opening Night Premiere Of ‘The Union’ At The 2011 Tribeca Film Festival

Opening Night Premiere Of 'The Union' At The 2011 Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty

18. 10th Annual Tribeca Film Festival

10th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty

19. 8th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

8th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Source:Getty

20. 2011 UNICEF Snowflake Ball

2011 UNICEF Snowflake Ball Source:Getty
