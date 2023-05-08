Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In an April interview with The Cut, Yung Miami updated us on her relationship status with Diddy. When asked if they were still dating, the rapper said no, but mentioned they’re good friends.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man,” she continued. “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

The “friends” had one hell of a date night at the Met Gala. And now the Caresha, Please host is singing a new tune.

The Act Up rapper sent fans spiraling when she tweeted, “Acting bad with the nigga I told ya’ll I was done with.”

We’ve seen an increase in celebrities spinning the block lately. And while we’re rooting for some of them, our unsolicited advice is that you don’t take this as a sign to rekindle with your ex. But if you feel inspired, here are some couples spinning the block.

Spin The Block: Yung Miami and Diddy Rekindle Their Relationship was originally published on hellobeautiful.com