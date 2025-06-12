Young Thug Tug’s Mariah The Scientist At BET, Fans Drag Thugger Online

A clip of Young Thug and his boo Mariah The Scientist at the 2025 BET Awards is going viral, and not in a good way.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, skipped posing for red carpet photos, and fans are now calling out Young Thug for how he treated Mariah during the moment.

In the video, Thug is seen holding Mariah’s hand tightly and pulling her past photographers without stopping. He’s wearing a black suit and a creepy Leatherface-style mask, while Mariah looked stunning in a short, backless green dress. At one point, a photographer calls out to Mariah, but Thug quickly shuts it down, saying, “We’re not doing that, c’mon,” and flips someone off before dragging her along. Mariah looked back a few times, almost like she wasn’t sure if she should go.

Fans online didn’t hold back. “He’s literally dragging her along as if people wouldn’t want pictures of her too,” one user wrote. Many pointed out that Mariah stood by Thug while he was in jail, and now that he’s out, she deserves her own spotlight too.

Young Thug has been making headlines recently for popping up on other rappers’ tracks, showing that he’s still active in music despite his legal issues. He’s been featured on songs with his ATL fam, Future and Lil Baby. Thugger fans were excited to see him back, but this video has shifted the conversation. Meanwhile, Mariah the Scientist has been doing her thing too. She just dropped a new single called “Burning Blue”, which has been getting love for its emotional lyrics and smooth vibe.

Neither of them has said anything about the viral video yet, but it’s clear people are paying attention. While some think it was just a stressful moment, others believe it showed a bigger issue. Either way, fans are hoping Mariah gets the respect and recognition she deserves.

